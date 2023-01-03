Balasore: Balasore MP and former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has been referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for his further treatment.

Doctors of Balasore-based Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) in Balasore, where the Parliamentarian was undergoing treatment, referred him to the Central run hospital for further health checkups.

It is to be noted here that Sarangi waa admitted at the ICU of the Balasore Hospital following chest pain and infections in his throat.

Prior to this, the former Union Minister had to undergo treatment for cold and cough on December 18.