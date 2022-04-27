MP Aparajita Sarangi visits Puri amid High Drama

Insight Bureau: Amid political war of words over the issue of the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Project in Puri, Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday visited the holy town along with people across party lines opposed to the construction work around Srimandir.

After her carcade was intercepted at Chandanpur and district administration had suspended her ‘pada jatra’ programme in the pilgrim town, the MP walked towards Puri on foot to have darshan of the Trinity.

She asked the State Government whether the construction work within the 100 metres of the historical site is being carried out with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approval?

Who gave permission for digging in the restricted zone, she further asked.

The BJP leaders and workers refused to be part of Aparajita’s padayatra. A youth Congress worker hurled tomatoes at her procession.