Motivational Speaker Aditya Dash found dead in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: A known social worker & young talented motivational speaker of Odisha Aditya Dash was found dead near Sundarpada railway track in Bhubaneswar this morning.

Aditya Dash, popularly known as ‘Manab Premi Aditya Dash’ is the founder of ‘People for Seva’ organisation. His works motivated young generation to work for mankind.

He got married recently on June 9.

His wife revealed that he was very tense over the last few days. Before his death, he reportedly asked his wife to go to her parents and then left home not to return.

Aditya posted a quote over death on Facebook a few hours before his demise.