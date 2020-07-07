Covid-19 Management comes under ‘Mo Sarkar’

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has brought the ‘Covid-19 Management’ in the State under the purview of ‘Mo Sarkar’ to make it more accountable and transparent.

Senior officials as well as District COVID Observers have been asked to remain in constant touch with COVID-19 Patients and Corona Warriors. They have been asked to improve the feedback mechanism.

Officials from the CMO will also be engaged in getting feedback from the patients and COVID Warriors.

The CM has directed the officials to keep the family members of COVID-19 patients updated on their health status without any delay. He also asked the officials to ensure proper training to COVID Warriors on how to safeguard themselves from infection.

CM Naveen Patnaik also directed to facilitate online entry system at all COVID Care homes in the State. He also stressed on the need to improve the ambulance services.

All Healthcare centres and Hotspot districts will conduct antigen tests. In addition, efforts will be made to ensure less trains and flights from hotspot cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.