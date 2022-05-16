Morning News Insight- May 16, 2022

➡️ Elephant ‘Nanda’ of Nandankanan Zoological Park passed away in Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

➡️Hockey India to conduct FIH Academy Level 2, 3 Coaching Course in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdle.

➡️ Ukraine counter attacks Russia in the East.

➡️ Rs 112.68 per litre of petrol in the capital city of Bhubaneswar reported today while diesel is sold at Rs 102.35 a litre.

➡️ In a proud moment for odisha, Odia mountaineer Sidharth Routray flies Tricolour on Mt Everest peak.

➡️ Russian President Putin ‘Seriously Ill’, say reports.

➡️ The global coronavirus caseload has topped 521.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.26 million.