Know The Bullion Rates @16th May

These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed Jewellers in the country

By Sree Mishra
Bullion
109

Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation as investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed Jewellers in the country.

Today 22 Carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR):

1 Gram- Rs 4625

8 Gram- Rs 37,000

10 Gram- Rs 46,250

100 Gram- Rs 4,62,500

Related Posts

Morning News Insight- May 16, 2022

Evening News Insight – May 15, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Today 24 Carat Gold rate per Gram in India(INR):

1 Gram- Rs 5,045

8 Gram- Rs 40,360

10 Gram- Rs 50,450

100 Gram- Rs 5,04,500.

The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies.

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.