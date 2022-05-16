Know The Bullion Rates @16th May

Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation as investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed Jewellers in the country.

Today 22 Carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR):

1 Gram- Rs 4625

8 Gram- Rs 37,000

10 Gram- Rs 46,250

100 Gram- Rs 4,62,500

Today 24 Carat Gold rate per Gram in India(INR):

1 Gram- Rs 5,045

8 Gram- Rs 40,360

10 Gram- Rs 50,450

100 Gram- Rs 5,04,500.

The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies.