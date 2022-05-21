Morning News Insight – May 21, 2022

By The News Insight
slight-changes-to-the-matriculation-exam
@NEWS7Odia
174

➡️ Odisha records 8 new Covid cases; 116 active cases recorded with 10 recoveries.

➡️ Odisha Matric exam evaluation begins today, total of 58 evaluation centres have been set up.

➡️ Govt hikes minimum wage of these employees, the increased minimum wages will be applicable from April 1.

➡️ India registers 2,323 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Kerala logs maximum fresh infections.

➡️ Gyanvapi row: DU professor arrested for derogatory post.

➡️ 10,000 people stranded on Uttarakhand’s Yamunotri highway as safety wall collapses.

Related Posts

Ganjam Collector denies allegations made by Aparajita…

Odisha CHSE reschedules Exam dates in view of Brajrajnagar…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Land for job scam: All you need to know about case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and daughters.

➡️ Chessable Masters: Indian teenager Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen for the 2nd time in 2022.

➡️ IPL 2022: CSK vs RR; Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets.

➡️ Police clash with protesters over Sri Lanka fuel shortage.

➡️ Elon Musk meets Brazil President Bolsonaro, discuss Amazon rainforest plans.

➡️ WHO calls emergency meeting as Europe confirms 100 monkeypox cases.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.