Morning News Insight – May 21, 2022

➡️ Odisha records 8 new Covid cases; 116 active cases recorded with 10 recoveries.

➡️ Odisha Matric exam evaluation begins today, total of 58 evaluation centres have been set up.

➡️ Govt hikes minimum wage of these employees, the increased minimum wages will be applicable from April 1.

➡️ India registers 2,323 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Kerala logs maximum fresh infections.

➡️ Gyanvapi row: DU professor arrested for derogatory post.

➡️ 10,000 people stranded on Uttarakhand’s Yamunotri highway as safety wall collapses.

➡️ Land for job scam: All you need to know about case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and daughters.

➡️ Chessable Masters: Indian teenager Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen for the 2nd time in 2022.

➡️ IPL 2022: CSK vs RR; Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets.

➡️ Police clash with protesters over Sri Lanka fuel shortage.

➡️ Elon Musk meets Brazil President Bolsonaro, discuss Amazon rainforest plans.

➡️ WHO calls emergency meeting as Europe confirms 100 monkeypox cases.