Morning News Insight – May 05, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 99.

➡️ Covid 4th wave scare in Delhi: Odisha Govt to tighten measures at railway stations, airports.

➡️ Possible Cyclone over Bay of Bengal: Odisha SRC alerts 18 district Collectors, asks for prepare dness.

➡️ Livestock inspector of Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar, Jagannath Rout under Vigilance scanner.

➡️ Deep depression likely to be formed in South Andaman Sea area: IMD.

➡️ India reports 3,275 fresh cases, 3,010 recoveries, and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 19,719.

➡️ Delhi records 1,354 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active cases stands at 5,853.

➡️ Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) clarifies COVID-19 vaccine Covovax available for everyone above 12 years of age.

➡️ High security in Jammu’s Samba after suspected tunnel detected near international border.

➡️ Deaflympics 2022: Dhanush Shrikanth creates history, wins gold in 10M air pistol event.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris; India, France pledge to uphold peace, stability in Indo-Pacific region.

➡️ PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron call for “Immediate End To Suffering” of Ukrainians.

➡️ Taliban stops issuing driving licence to women in Kabul: Reports.

➡️ Indians to benefit as US announces 1.5-year extension of work permits.