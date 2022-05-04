India’s first Women’s Business Mela 2022 inaugurated in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Women’s Entrepreneurship Council (IWEC) organised India’s First Women’s Business Mela was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the event, the Chief Minister applauded IWEC for achieving the 100+ member milestone set by him in January 2020. He also highlighted the contribution of women entrepreneurs of Odisha and hoped to see IWEC grow into a 500 strong entrepreneurial group.

The inauguration was graced by Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister of Higher Education, Pradeep Sureka, President of ICC, JB Pany, Chairman of ICC Odisha, Mr M K Gupta, Co-Chairman ICC Odisha, Sukirti Patnaaik, Co-Chairperson IWEC National and Convenor IWEC Odisha & Tanaya Patnaik, Co-Convenor IWE Odisha & Bollywood actress Lara Dutta.

Odisha Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo supported this unique event and highlighted the policies of the Government of Odisha to empower women. The goal is to create a dynamic state with a highly inclusive environment for the greater participation of women in the economic activity of our state.

Sukirti Patnaaik expressed happiness about the launching of the IWEC national chapter based on the Odisha chapter. This is a proud moment for all Odia women. The ability to organise the business mela on such a big scale is a testimony of our women’s capabilities. She also thanked the CM for guiding IWEC and pushing the team to achieve bigger goals.

Tanaya Patnaik, Co-Convenor of IWEC expressed her gratitude to all the women IWEC members for doing the near-impossible by organising such a big event. She hopes that in the coming days, Odisha will be an example of women’s

entrepreneurship.

Chairman ICC Odisha, J B Pany emphasised the pioneering efforts made by ICC Odisha and the leadership shown in fostering entrepreneurship among women. M K Gupta appreciated IWEC members for their dedication and focus on achieving their goals. He was very pleased by the results of years of efforts. Shri Pradeep Sureka, President of ICC National acknowledged the great work done by IWEC women’s team. The mela is India’s First Women’s Business Mela dedicated completely to women entrepreneurs. Over 150 stalls are set up by women-led businesses.

A full-fledged food festival is organised, featuring over 34 unique food stalls. Kids’ play area, selfie zones, activity zones, Ollywood night, fashion show, IWEC Awards, and cultural and musical performances are all part of the event. The event features daily business seminars that are highly informative for women entrepreneurs. Bollywood Celebrities Arjun Rampal and Imtiaz Ali are attending the 5-day mega event. Motivational Speaker Gauranga Das, Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho, Fitness Expert Samir Purohit are some of the key speakers at the event. Several business leaders, policymakers,

influencers from various fields, financial institutions, and MSME departments are speaking at the event.

This mela is supported by the Government of Odisha, MSME-DI Cuttack and various corporate houses. SHGs led by Mission Shakti have taken an active part in the mela. They have displayed several unique products that have received positive responses from visitors. Tribal Entrepreneurs have also set up stalls at the mela. The overall inclusiveness of the event has drawn appreciation from everyone.

The mela is a must-visit for aspiring women entrepreneurs, kids and for families. It showcases several successful women entrepreneurs of Odisha. The event is open from 04-May-2022 to 08-May-2022. The event is completely free entry and all hangars are air-conditioned. ICC national would showcase this success across the country and in various forums. Falcon Group, Mission Shakti & Jyote Motors have expressed their complete support for the women’s team that organised the event.