‘Koffee with Karan’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Filmmaker Karan Johar made an announcement that the seventh season of Koffee with Karan will directly stream on Disney+ Hotstar instead of airing on television, on Wednesday. Johar who serves as the host of the popular celebrity chat show, shared the news on Twitter, hours after his first announcement that the show will not be returning to television for a new season.

“Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar,” the filmmaker and host wrote in a statement on his social media handles.

Karan further added that the biggest movie stars from all across the country will return to the “couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee”.

“Koffee with Karan” first premiered on Start World in 2004, with Shahrukh Khan and Kajol as their maiden guests on the show. Johar’s show ran for six seasons in the small screen until 2019.

“Koffee with Karan’ has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning…” Johar tweeted as a ploy to grab attention.

Though the show at times sparked controversies, it offered fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars. Richard Gere, Mahesh Bhupati, Anurag Kashyap, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Javed Akhtar, Prabhas, S.S Rajamouli, were some of the celebrities among many others, to have featured on the show. K.L Rahul and Hardik Pandya were the first cricketers to appear in the show in its final season in 2019.