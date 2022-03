Insight Bureau: The Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 61-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

­čö╣Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs. Butler 35, Sanju Samson 55, Padikkal 41, Hetmyer 32. Imran 2/39, Natarajan 2/43.

­čö╣Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs. Markram 57*, Washington Sundar 40. Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22, Boult 2/23, Prasidh Krishna 2/16.

­čö╣Player of the Match – Sanju Samson