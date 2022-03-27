Morning News Insight – March 27, 2022

🔹As per the final results of Urban Polls in Odisha, BJD won 73 out of 105 NACs/Municipalities and all 3 Municipal Corporations – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur. BJP won 16 NACs/Municipalities, Congress 7. Independents won 9.

🔹Petrol and Diesel Prices hiked by 50 paise and 80 paise respectively – 5th hike in 6 days.

🔹Odisha reports 48 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 419.

🔹India reports 1421 new Covid cases and 149 deaths (mostly backlogs) in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 16,187.

🔹 After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today.

🔹US President Joe Biden visits Poland; says the World must prepare for ‘long fight’ ahead. Biden calls Putin unworthy for power and terms the Russian invasion of Ukraine a strategic failure.

🔹Ukraine claims that the United States has expressed ‘no objections’ over Poland’s offer to supply fighter jets.

🔹US to provide Ukraine with further $100 million in assistance.

🔹Russia bombs Lviv, Ukraine. Russia attacks Oil Depot in Rivne Oblast too. Slavutych City seized by Russian Troops.