List of Independent NAC/Municipality Chairpersons in Odisha

Insight Bureau: While BJD won 73 out of 105 NAC/Municipalities in Odisha, the BJP won 16, while Congress managed to win 7 urban bodies. However, Independent candidates win huge with 3 of them winning Municipality Chairperson posts and 6 NAC Chairperson posts.

Independent Candidates prevailed over the main opposition parties in Gunupur, Bhadrak and Sunabeda Municipalities. Others won in Nuapada, Barpali, Daspalla, Khandapada, Ganjam and Purushottampur NACs.

List of Winning Independent Chairpersons:

➡️ Gunupur Municipality – Mamata Gouda

➡️ Bhadrak Municipality – Gulmaki Dalwazi

➡️ Sunabeda Municipality – Rajendra Kumar Patra

➡️ Nuapada NAC – Mahammad Adam

➡️ Barpali NAC – Dinesh Gahir

➡️ Daspalla NAC – Punam Priyadarshinee

➡️ Khandapada NAC – Arati Pradhan

➡️ Ganjam NAC – Prativa Padhy

➡️ Purushottampur NAC – Priyanka Gouda

