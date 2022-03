Insight Bureau: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Scores:

🔹CSK 131/5 in 20 overs. Uthappa 28, Dhoni 50*). Umesh Yadav 2/20.

🔹KKR 133/4 in 18.3 overs. Rahane 44. Dwayne Bravo 3/20.

Player of the Match – Umesh Yadav.