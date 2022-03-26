Morning News Insight – March 26, 2022

🔸Odisha Municipal Elections: Counting of Votes begin for 105 NACs/Municipalities & 3 Municipal Corporations.

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise per litre for 4th time in 5 days.

🔸RSS spreads across the country. As many as 60,000 shakhas being organised everyday, says Ram Madhav.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Mainland China reports 5,600 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.

🔸All statewide mask mandates in the U.S. have been lifted.

🔸Houthi missile hits Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

🔸At least 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine, confirms Russia’s Defense Ministry.