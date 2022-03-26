Odisha Municipal Election Results: Counting of Votes Begins

Insight Bureau: The counting of votes for the 106 NACs/Municipalities and three Municipal Corporations in Odisha has begun today at 8 AM.

As per the State Election Commission, 65% of voters turned out to cast their franchise and decide the fate of 6411 candidates.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For the first time, the State has seen direct election to the posts of Chairperson and Mayors in the ULBs.

Urban Elections 2022 @ #Odisha – Trends

➡️ Corporators/Councillors – BJD 223, BJP 34, Congress 14, Others 13. #TNI

➡️ Mayors/Chairpersons – BJD 53, BJP 19, Congress 3, Others 5. #Insight