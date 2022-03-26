Odisha Municipal Election Results: Counting of Votes Begins

As per the State Election Commission, 65% of voters turned out to cast their franchise and decide the fate of 6411 candidates.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Municipal Election Results: Counting of Votes Begins
Insight Bureau:  The counting of votes for the 106 NACs/Municipalities and three Municipal Corporations in Odisha has begun today at 8 AM.

For the first time, the State has seen direct election to the posts of Chairperson and Mayors in the ULBs.

Urban Elections 2022 @ #Odisha – Trends

➡️ Corporators/Councillors – BJD 223, BJP 34, Congress 14, Others 13. #TNI
➡️ Mayors/Chairpersons – BJD 53, BJP 19, Congress 3, Others 5. #Insight

