Covid Analysis – March 23, 2022

Insight Bureau: India reported 1778 new Covid cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. Odisha reported only 60 new cases. Daily TPR in Odisha stands at 0.13%. Kerala registered 702 new Covid cases and 52 deaths in the 24 hours.

🔸India reports 1778 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.26%. Active Cases – 23,087.

🔸702 new Covid cases & 52 deaths (39 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 60 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 46,607. Daily TPR – 0.13%. Active Cases – 536.

🔸New Covid Cases (Top 3 Districts) – Sundargarh (9), Khordha (6), Balasore (6).