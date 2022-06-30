Morning News Insight – June 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 155 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 24 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 69 cases & Cuttack 16 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 729.

🔸 Srimandir sevayats perform Agyan Mala Bije rituals for three chariots ahead o f the world-famous Ratha Jatra on Friday. Dakshina Moda ritual (southward turn) of three chariots performed following Agyan Mala bije.

🔸 Senior Editor of a Private TV news channel Ardhendu Das arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch.

Odisha Weather Updates: Heavy rainfall likely to lash over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Jajpur today.

🔸 India reports 18,819 fresh cases and 39 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

🔸 Kerala reports 4805 covid cases, Maharashtra 3957, Tamil Nadu 1827 and Delhi 1109 new covid cases in last 24 hours.

🔸 NITI Aayog report forecasts 100% electric 2-wheelers penetration by FY 2027.

🔸 Following the resignation of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis may stake claim to form the next Government in the State. All eyes on Eknath Shinde camp who reached Goa after leaving Guwahati.

🔸 Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no Floor Test today.

🔸 Amarnath Yatra commences from today with the first group of pilgrims en route to the holy cave. Border security force on high alert.

🔸 A group of Afghan Sikhs carrying ashes of Swinder Singh, killed in Gurdwara attack in Kabul, will arrive in India today.

🔸 Sensex rises 266.59 points to 53,293.56 in early trade; Nifty gains 70.6 points to 15,869.70.

🔸 Rupee opens 11 paise higher at 78.92 against US dollar.

🔸 Russian President Vladimir Putin denies responsibility for missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall.