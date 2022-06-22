Morning News Insight – June 22, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khordha reports 18 covid cases while Cuttack records 12 new Covid-19 cases.

🔹 Odisha Weather Update: Heavy rainfall likely to lash over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Nabar angpur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj today.

🔹 Odisha Government gives its thumbs up to the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

🔹 Directed by Anupam Patnaik and Jagdish Mishra & released on OTT platform web series ‘Kancha Lanka’, the ‘Gangs of Puri’ gets thumbs up from audiences cutting across age, gender and location.

🔹 India reports 12,249 fresh cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reports 3619 (Mumbai 1781), Delhi 1383 and Kerala 4224 covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases in India stands at 81,687.

🔹 Centre accords Z+ security cover by CRPF to NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. Murmu pays obeisance, sweeps temple premises and takes the blessings of Lord Shiva at Rairangpur this morning.

🔹 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to Guwahati from Surat. Leader Eknath Shinde claims presence of 40 MLAs. Will carry forward Balasaheb’s legacy, says Eknath Shinde.

🔹 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested positive for Covid-19; hospitalised.

🔹 Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office at around 11 p.m yesterday after 11 hours of questioning.

🔹 Sensex declines 418.07 points to 52,114 in early trade; Nifty falls 131.1 points to 15,507.70. 🔹 Rupee slips 4 paise to 78.17 against US dollar in early trade.

🔹 Pakistan’s Punjab to declare “Emergency” due to rising Rape cases.

🔹 Hong Kong’s iconic floating restaurant sinks more than 1000 metres into the sea. 🔹 Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.