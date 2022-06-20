Evening News Insight – June 20, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Performed at Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Oman as Part of Muscat Yog
🔸In a first in country, Orissa High Court publishes annual report.
 
🔸Orissa High Court orders State Vigilance to be brought under RTI.
 
🔸Odisha Government to cover 8 Kharif and 9 Rabi crops under Crop Insurance Scheme.
 
🔸Varsha Priyadarshini lodges contempt of court case against MP Anubhav Mohanty for violating court’s directive by sharing opinion on social media.
 
🔸Police conducts raids at Guru Rahman’s residence and his coaching centre in Patna. Rahman is accused of Danapur Railway Station violence against Agnipath scheme.
 
🔸Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital.
 
🔸After being grilled for 4th time, Rahul Gandhi has been asked by ED to rejoin the investigation on June 21 too.
 
🔸Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has been appointed as a Chairperson of Social Media and Digital platforms in the Communications Department.
 
🔸ED summons Shiv Sena leader & Maharasthra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case. Parab has been asked to appear on June 21.
 
🔸Supreme Court refuses to release Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh from prison for voting in MLC Elections.
 
🔸Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama serves tea, buns amid severe crisis in Sri Lanka.
 
🔸Ahead of the International Day of Yoga: Embassy of India, Muscat, organised an eye-catching Yoga performance under ‘Muscat Yog Mahotsav – 75 days, 75 events’ on Monday at Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Oman.
