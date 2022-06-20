Evening News Insight – June 20, 2022

🔸 In a first in country, Orissa High Court publishes annual report.

🔸 Orissa High Court orders State Vigilance to be brought under RTI.

🔸 Odisha Gover nment to cover 8 Kharif and 9 Rabi crops under Crop Insurance Scheme.

🔸 Varsha Priyadarshini lodges contempt of court case against MP Anubhav Mohanty for violating court’s directive by sharing opinion on social media.

🔸 Police conducts raids at Guru Rahman’s residence and his coaching centre in Patna. Rahman is accused of Danapur Railway Station violence against Agnipath scheme.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital.

🔸 After being grilled for 4th time, Rahul Gandhi has been asked by ED to rejoin the investigation on June 21 too.

🔸 Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has been appointed as a Chairperson of Social Media and Digital platforms in the Communications Department.

🔸 ED summons Shiv Sena leader & Maharasthra Minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case. Parab has been asked to appear on June 21.

🔸 Supreme Court refuses to release Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh from prison for voting in MLC Elections.