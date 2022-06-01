Evening News Insight – June 1, 2022

🔸BJD Leaders & Karyakartas greet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he completes 25 years in public service today . He got elected as MP for the first time on 1st June 1997.

🔸 Foreign returnees to the State are under scanner in view of the rising cases of monkeypox in other countries.

🔸 The schedule for the Odisha Joint Entran ce Examination (OJEE) for the year 2022 was released today. Entrance test for various courses will commence on July 4 and conclude on July 8.

🔸 11 Places in Odisha record 40 degree Celsius and above; Sonepur hottest at 44.4 deg Celsius.

🔸 IMD issues yellow warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

🔸 Maharashtra reports 1,081 new COVID19 cases today. Active cases stand at 4,032.

🔸 PM Modi meets Gold medallist Nikhat Zareen, other winners of Women’s World Boxing Championships.

🔸 Death toll in Assam Floods and landslides has now increased to 38.

🔸 National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022.

🔸 ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Rahul Gandhi seeks more time from ED in National Herald case.

🔸 Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT with new chairman.

🔸 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces caste-based census in the State.

🔸 Sourav Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secretary Jay Shah after president’s cryptic tweet raises speculation.

🔸 Asia Cup 2022: India beat Japan 1-0 to claim bronze medal.