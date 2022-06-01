Evening News Insight – June 1, 2022

🔸BJD Leaders & Karyakartas greet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he completes 25 years in public service today. He got elected as MP for the first time on 1st June 1997.
🔸Foreign returnees to the State are under scanner in view of the rising cases of monkeypox in other countries.
🔸The schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for the year 2022 was released today. Entrance test for various courses will commence on July 4 and conclude on July 8.
🔸11 Places in Odisha record 40 degree Celsius and above; Sonepur hottest at 44.4 deg Celsius.
🔸IMD issues yellow warning for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.
🔸Maharashtra reports 1,081 new COVID19 cases today. Active cases stand at 4,032.
🔸PM Modi meets Gold medallist Nikhat Zareen, other winners of Women’s World Boxing Championships.
🔸Death toll in Assam Floods and landslides has now increased to 38.
🔸National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022.
🔸ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Rahul Gandhi seeks more time from ED in National Herald case.
🔸Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT with new chairman.
🔸Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces caste-based census in the State.
🔸Sourav Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secretary Jay Shah after president’s cryptic tweet raises speculation.
🔸Asia Cup 2022: India beat Japan 1-0 to claim bronze medal.
🔸BTS speaks with President Joe Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes.
