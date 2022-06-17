Morning News Insight – June 17, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 25 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 185.

🔸 Odisha schools reopen today after 11-d ay summer vacation.

🔸 13 fishermen who had gone missing after the trawler carrying them sunk in the Bay of Bengal have been rescued by the personnel of the India Coast Guard.

🔸 India reports 12,847 new cases, 14 deaths & 7,985 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 63,063.

🔸 Indian Army aspirant from Odisha dies by suicide in Soro of Balasore district after a written exam for recruitment into the military was cancelled due to Agnipath protest.

🔸 Agnipath: Protesters set empty train on fire, vandalise rly station in UP’s Ballia.

🔸Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against.

🔸 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Anantnag.

🔸 Govt raises upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment under Agnipath scheme for 2022.

World Trade Organization (WTO) signs landmark deal, focuses on food security, e-commerce, fisheries.

🔸 Ashok Malik wins Gold in the 65kg category in the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship. 🔸 Sensex tanks 425.11 points to 51,070.68 in early trade; Nifty falls 125.7 points to 15,234.90. 🔸 Rupee gains 6 paise to 78.04 against US dollar in early trade.