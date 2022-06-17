Morning News Insight – June 17, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 25 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 185.
🔸Odisha schools reopen today after 11-day summer vacation.
🔸13 fishermen who had gone missing after the trawler carrying them sunk in the Bay of Bengal have been rescued by the personnel of the India Coast Guard.
🔸India reports 12,847 new cases, 14 deaths & 7,985 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 63,063.
🔸Indian Army aspirant from Odisha dies by suicide in Soro of Balasore district after a written exam for recruitment into the military was cancelled due to Agnipath protest.
🔸Agnipath: Protesters set empty train on fire, vandalise rly station in UP’s Ballia.
🔸Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against.
🔸2 Hizbul terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K’s Anantnag.
🔸Govt raises upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment under Agnipath scheme for 2022.
World Trade Organization (WTO) signs landmark deal, focuses on food security, e-commerce, fisheries.
🔸Ashok Malik wins Gold in the 65kg category in the Asia Oceania Para Powerlifting Championship.
🔸Sensex tanks 425.11 points to 51,070.68 in early trade; Nifty falls 125.7 points to 15,234.90.
🔸Rupee gains 6 paise to 78.04 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸China places hold on US, India joint proposal to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under UNSC sanctions.
