Evening News Insight – June 16, 2022

🔸 11 districts of Odisha get new collectors as the state government effects reshuffle among IAS officers.

🔸 Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed BMC Commissioner; Nikhil Pavan Kalyan CMC Commissioner.

🔸 Dibya Jyoti Parida appointed as the new Collector of Ganjam District.

🔸 Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Odisha. Many areas received wide rainfall activity.

🔸 Maharashtra reports 4,255 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 20,634.

🔸 Two terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter of South Kashmir. Killers of Hindu Govt teacher Rajni Bala eliminated by J&K Police and Indian Army.

🔸 Presidential Poll: Electors to use special pen with violet ink.

🔸 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifts the business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd.

🔸 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarifies Myths-Facts related to ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme. MHA to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who complete 4 yrs under ‘Agnipath’ scheme in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles.

🔸 Agnipath protests turn violent in Bihar, a passenger train set on fire in Chhapra district of Bihar during the protest.

🔸 Agneepath Scheme: Army Aspirants Stage protests over Job Security, Pensions across Bihar, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana etc.

🔸 India-Asean foreign ministers discuss ways to respond to impact of Ukraine crisis.

🔸 1,000 Chinese Citizens In Islamabad To Inform Cops About Movements: Report.

🔸 Former Ireland captain William Porterfield has

announced his retirement from international cricket.