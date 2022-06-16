Evening News Insight – June 16, 2022

🔸11 districts of Odisha get new collectors as the state government effects reshuffle among IAS officers.
🔸Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed BMC Commissioner; Nikhil Pavan Kalyan CMC Commissioner.
🔸Dibya Jyoti Parida appointed as the new Collector of Ganjam District.
🔸Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Odisha. Many areas received wide rainfall activity.
🔸Maharashtra reports 4,255 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 20,634.
🔸Two terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter of South Kashmir. Killers of Hindu Govt teacher Rajni Bala eliminated by J&K Police and Indian Army.
🔸Presidential Poll: Electors to use special pen with violet ink.
🔸Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifts the business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd.
🔸Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarifies Myths-Facts related to ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme. MHA to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who complete 4 yrs under ‘Agnipath’ scheme in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles.
🔸Agnipath protests turn violent in Bihar, a passenger train set on fire in Chhapra district of Bihar during the protest.
🔸Agneepath Scheme: Army Aspirants Stage protests over Job Security, Pensions across Bihar, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana etc.
🔸India-Asean foreign ministers discuss ways to respond to impact of Ukraine crisis.
🔸1,000 Chinese Citizens In Islamabad To Inform Cops About Movements: Report.
🔸Former Ireland captain William Porterfield has
announced his retirement from international cricket.
🔸Indonesia Open 2022: Badminton player HS Prannoy beats Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-11 21-18 to enter the quarterfinals. Sameer Verma bows out.
