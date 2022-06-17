‘Agnipath’ protests reach Odisha

Insight Bureau: After the protests against the ‘Agnipath recruitment scheme’ erupted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and many other States, protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme have also erupted at several places in Odisha including Cuttack on Friday.

Hundreds of agitating youth, aspiring for a career in the Indian Armed forces are protesting near the Army Recruiting Office as the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will recruit all new soldiers only for four years.

The aspirants claimed that they have cleared their medical tests for recruitment in the Army and were waiting for the written examination, Common Entrance Examination, which has been cancelled.

They demanded that the written exam for their recruitment should be held as scheduled earlier.

Meantime, the the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the the MHA will give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who complete 4 years under ‘Agnipath’ scheme in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles.