Morning News Insight – June 15, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 22 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 166.
🔸 Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Odisha in next 48 hours: IMD.
🔸 Sonepur remained the hottest place in Odisha with temperature of 44.2 degrees celsius.
🔸 Skeleton of another elephant recovered from Athagarh forest in Cuttack.
🔸 India reports 8,822 new cases, 5,718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases ands at st53,637.
🔸 More than 193.53 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.
🔸 Over 13.40 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses still available with States/UTs.
🔸 Chhattisgarh Borewell Mishap: 11-year-old Rahul stuck in 65-ft deep borewell for 105 hours taken out safely; NDRF and Army personnel lifted the child on a stretcher from the tunnel. He was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur district.
🔸 31 school students test COVID positive in Bengaluru
🔸 Ministry of Home Affairs to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who complete 4 years under ‘Agnipath’ scheme in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles.
🔸 J&K Administration bans schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust; sealing to be done within 15 days. All students studying in such institutions will enroll in nearby govt schools.
🔸 Terrorist involved in Bank Manager’s killing shot dead: Kashmir Police.
🔸 Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remanded to 7-day police custody in Punjab.
🔸 Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30* metres at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new national record bettering his earlier record.
🔸 3rd T20I in Visakhapatnam: India defeat South Africa by 48 runs.
🔸 Sensex falls 153.25 points to 52,540.32 in early trade; Nifty declines 39.55 points to 15,692.55.
🔸 Rupee gains 5 paise to 77.99 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸 Australian commission raises minimum wage by 5.2%.
🔸 India, Israel, US, UAE are I2U2, summit next month.
🔸 Thailand becomes 1st Asian country to legalise cannabis, but with a catch.
