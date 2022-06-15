Morning News Insight – June 15, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 22 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 166.

🔸 Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Odisha in next 48 hours: IMD.

🔸 Sonepur remained the hottest place in Odisha with temperature of 44.2 degrees celsius.

🔸 Skeleton of another elephan t recovered from Athagarh forest in Cuttack.

🔸 India reports 8,822 new cases, 5,718 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases ands at st53,637.

🔸 More than 193.53 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.

🔸 Over 13.40 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses still available with States/UTs.

🔸 Chhattisgarh Borewell Mishap: 11-year-old Rahul stuck in 65-ft deep borewell for 105 hours taken out safely; NDRF and Army personnel lifted the child on a stretcher from the tunnel. He was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur district.

🔸 31 school students test COVID positive in Bengaluru

🔸 Ministry of Home Affairs to give priority to ‘Agniveers’ who complete 4 years under ‘Agnipath’ scheme in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles.

🔸 J&K Administration bans schools run by Falah-e-Aam Trust; sealing to be done within 15 days. All students studying in such institutions will enroll in nearby govt schools.

🔸 Terrorist involved in Bank Manager’s killing shot dead: Kashmir Police.

🔸 Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remanded to 7-day police custody in Punjab.

🔸 Neeraj Chopra threw 89.30* metres at Paavo Nurmi Games to create a new national record bettering his earlier record.

🔸 3rd T20I in Visakhapatnam: India defeat South Africa by 48 runs.

🔸 Sensex falls 153.25 points to 52,540.32 in early trade; Nifty declines 39.55 points to 15,692.55.

🔸 Rupee gains 5 paise to 77.99 against US dollar in early trade.