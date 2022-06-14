Chhattisgarh Borewell Mishap: Rahul Sahu rescued after 105 Hours

🔹 10-year-old Rahul Sahu, a deaf & mute boy has been rescued from the 80-ft deep borewell after 4 days.
🔹 Rahul had fallen into the borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda block of Chhattisgarh at around 2 PM on Friday.
🔹 The joint rescue operation was conducted by the NDRF, State Police & Indian Army.
🔹 A Green Corridor was created from Pihrid village to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur.
🔹 According to Chhattisgarh CM, a snake had entered the borewell this evening, but did not cause any harm to Rahul.
#Chhattisgarh #Borewell Mishap: Rahul Sahu rescued from the borewell after 105 hours. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/tnvNj0wARr
— Insight24 Scoop (@TNITweet) June 14, 2022
