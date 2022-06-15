Anupama Padhi receives ‘Best Woman Entrepreneur’ Award

Insight Bureau: Anupama Padhi, the founder and CEO of Dhaanikala and Dhaani-Foods, has been awarded the Best Woman Entrepreneur Award at the 2nd Conclave Anantya 2022 “Financing Women Entrepreneur 2022” organized by Odisha Corporate Foundation (OCF) at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar for supporting women entrepreneurs reach their fullest potential and her performance and business during the Financial year 2021-22.

With more than a decade of corporate experience in sales, marketing, Anupama started his own business in organic foods & eco-friendly handicrafts fields, home decor and promoting ancient Indian crafts and craftsmanship.

Anupama had founded Dhaani-Foods, which is a well-renowned online Organic and Natural food store, located in Kandivali East, Mumbai.

Her other firm Dhaanikala supports & promots eco-friendly, rural & traditional arts & handicrafts, sabai grass, golden grass, reed, bambo, palm leaf, patachitra, dokra, fabric jewellery, silver filgiri, coconut shell & coir etc.

The Odisha Corporate Foundation, a leading non-profit organisation, has decided to institute an award named ‘Anantya’ to honour women entrepreneurs of Odisha origin.

OFC is working to create a culture of entrepreneurship and re-establish Odisha as a global enterprise hub.