Morning News Insight – June 1, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 79.

🔸 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues tentative calendar, exams rescheduled in June & July.

🔸 Injured wild bear undergoing treatment in Nandankanan Zoo dies. The bear had sus tained bullet injuries in firing by poachers in Jeypore.

🔸 Snana Bedi to get facelift ahead of Snana Jatra.

🔸 India reports 2,745 fresh cases, 2,236 recoveries, and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 18,386.

🔸 India-Bangladesh `Mitali Express` flagged off between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.

🔸 Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. KK completed his last show in Kolkata despite uneasiness.

🔸 Terrorists kill Hindu teacher in J&K’s Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten mass migration from valley.

🔸 LPG Price: 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder to be cheaper by Rs 135 from June 1; will cost Rs 2219 instead of Rs 2354 in Delhi, and Rs 2171.50 instead of Rs 2306 in Mumbai.

🔸 UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays the first carved stone at Ram Mandir’s ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum.

🔸 More than 112,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week.