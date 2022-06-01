Morning News Insight – June 1, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Commercial LPG
139
🔸 Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 79.
 
🔸 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues tentative calendar, exams rescheduled in June & July.
 
🔸 Injured wild bear undergoing treatment in Nandankanan Zoo dies. The bear had sustained bullet injuries in firing by poachers in Jeypore.
 
🔸 Snana Bedi to get facelift ahead of Snana Jatra.
 
🔸 India reports 2,745 fresh cases, 2,236 recoveries, and 6 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 18,386.
 
🔸 India-Bangladesh `Mitali Express` flagged off between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.
Related Posts

Popular singer KK passes away at 53

Evening News Insight – May 31, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔸 Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. KK completed his last show in Kolkata despite uneasiness.
 
🔸Terrorists kill Hindu teacher in J&K’s Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten mass migration from valley.
 
🔸LPG Price: 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder to be cheaper by Rs 135 from June 1; will cost Rs 2219 instead of Rs 2354 in Delhi, and Rs 2171.50 instead of Rs 2306 in Mumbai.
 
🔸UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays the first carved stone at Ram Mandir’s ‘Garbha Griha’ or the sanctum sanctorum. 
 
🔸More than 112,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States during the past week.
 
🔸WHO warns of further transmission of monkeypox in summer.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.