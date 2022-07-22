Morning News Insight – July 22, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1178 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 146 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 252, Sundargarh 194 and Cuttack 104 and Mayurbhanj 97 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7245.

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik may attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu on July 25.

🔸 Smart City Rourkela has been selected among 10 prominent cities in the World to attend the coveted Urban 95 Academy Residency Week Programme at the London School of Economics (LSE) based on the proposal of ITC friendly city for slum & Tribal communities.

🔸 IMD issues ‘orange warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nayagarh for the next 24 hours.

🔸 India records 21,880 new Covid19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases rises to 1,49,482.

🔸 Maharashtra Government gives permission to celebrate Ganesh Utsav & Dahi Handi on large scale.

🔸 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results 2022 out; Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%. Class 10 results at 2 pm.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement.

🔸 African Swine fever reported in Wayanad district of Kerala.

🔸 180 passengers of Dubai-Cochin Air India flight diverted to Mumbai land in Kochi.

🔸 Rupee falls 5 paise to 79.90 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 You Tube to remove videos carrying misinformation about abortion.

🔸 World Athletics Championships: Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav makes it to the final round of the Championships. India’s Eldhose Paul Qualifies for Men’s Triple Jump Final with a jump of 16.68 meters. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World C’ships final with 88.39m throw.

🔸 Sri Lankan Military takes some areas of the Galle Face protest site; forcibly removes protesters. Several protesters including journalists, were reportedly assaulted.

🔸 Train signals melt in UK as unprecedented heatwave bakes Europe.