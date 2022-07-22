CBSE Class 12 Results Declared; Pass Percentage 92.71 %

Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 12 Exams 2022. CBSE Class X Exam results will be declared this afternoon.

Overall pass percentage stands at 92.71%. 14,35,366 students had appeared in class 12 Board Exam conducted by the CBSE.

While Boys’ pass percentage is 91.25%, the Girls’ pass percentage is 94.54%. The Girls have done better than the Boys yet again with a good lead of 3.29%.

In terms of region-wise pass percentage, Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.83%. Bhubaneswar has a poor strike rate with 90.37% – placed second from the bottom.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Results are available at

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in