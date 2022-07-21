Morning News Insight – July 21, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1196 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 169 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 312 , Sundargarh 174, Cuttack 109 and Mayurbhanj 102 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 7093. Odisha No. 6 in India in terms of daily Covid spike.

🔸 Covid-19 booster dose to be available at shopping malls in Bhubaneswar from today.

🔸 Sainik School ragging case: ‘Seniors slapping junior students is a common practice in school; Odisha School and Mass Education secretary Bishnupada Sethi writes to the principal seeking action plan.

🔸 Odia Tele Actress Rajeswari Ray Mahapatra, who was battling cancer passes away. She was 37.

🔸 India reports 21,566 fresh cases, 45 deaths and 18,294 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,48,881.

🔸 Presidential Election 2022: Counting of votes to begin at 11.00 AM today at the Parliament House.

🔸 Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP.

🔸 Congress President Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today in National Herald case. The Opposition party has planned a series of protests or ‘Satyagrahas’ across States today.

🔸 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital in Delhi after he complained of stomach ache.

🔸 India’s Annu Rani qualified for the final with a javelin throw of 59.60 metres at World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

🔸 BA.5 Omicron subvariant becomes the dominant Covid-19 strain in the United States.

🔸 WHO confirms 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide.