Insight Bureau: Eminent Odia Tele Actress Rajeswari Ray Mahapatra passes away at 37. She was battling with brain and lung cancer 3 years ago and had resumed work after recovery.

She worked in various TV serials and received accolade for her work.

Rajeswari complained of illness yesterday and was admitted to Balasore hospital. She was later shifted to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar where she was declared dead.

Rajeswari had been married to Sanjay Mahapatra since December 2016. The duo shared great rapport and he stood by her during her battle with cancer.