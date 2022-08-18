Morning News Insight – August 18, 2022

🔹Odisha sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 482 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 108 between 0-18 years age group; 61 Sundargarh reports 107 and Khordha 71 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2909.
🔹Odisha Flood Updates: CM Naveen Patnaik to conduct aerial survey in Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara today.
🔹A Low Pressure area has formed over northeast & adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh-Myanmar coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards & become more marked during next 12h rs & concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.
🔹Odisha Floods: Over 2.26 lakh people in 425 villages of 10 districts marooned; water level of Devi river stands at 5.58m against the danger mark of 4.93m.
🔹Odisha celebrates Janmashtami with religious fervour. Devotees to be restricted for darshan of deities at Puri Srimandir for 4 hours from 7 pm to 11 pm.
🔹India reports 12,608 fresh cases, and 16,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,01,343.
🔹Mudhol hounds, Karnataka’s breed of indigenous dogs join Special Protection Group (SPG) squad for PM’s protection.
🔹Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Ali Hussain operating from jail neutralized in firing in Arnia sector of Jammu frontier.
🔹Sensex falls 214.11 points to 60,046.02 in early trade; Nifty declines 61.85 points to 17,882.40.
🔹Rupee falls 17 paise to 79.62 against US dollar.
🔹Vijender Singh defeated Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley via knockout in winning return to ring at Jungle Rumble.
🔹US, Taiwan commence formal negotiation on trade initiative.
🔹Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka next week: Report.
🔹Massive explosion hits Kabul; at least 20 dead, 40 injured.
