Low Pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; Heavy rainfall alert in Odisha

Insight Bureau: According to IMD, A low pressure area has been formed over northeast and adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts at 05:30 hrs IST on August 18. It’s likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 12 hours and concentrate into Depression during subsequent 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The weather center has issued yellow warning for 17 districts for heavy rainfall today over the districts of Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack today.

This is the second low pressure over the Bay of Bengal in a week.