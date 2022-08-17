Koraput Central University launched Digital Literacy programme for Tribal Students

Insight Bureau: To focus on digital skills and literacy among tribal youth, the Central University of Odisha launched tribal digital literacy programme at its campus in collaboration with Forum for integrated development and research (FIDR), Bhubaneswar.

The Centre will be operative at the Centre for Tribal Welfare and Community Development (CTWCD) of the University at Koraput.

It will train the youth belonging to ST, SC, OBC and other marginalised communities of Koraput district on digital skills, an aspirational district in Odisha.

The Tribal Digital Literacy Centre aims to provide computer knowledge to marginalized sections of the society in the age group of 16-25 years free of cost for a period of three years.

Initially, different Certificate courses of varying durations will continue with few batches of students, consisting of Class 10 pass outs or non-pass outs and including Class 12 pass outs and non-pass outs.