Crypto Currency Updates – April 27, 2022

Insight Bureau: Cryptocurrencies traded in the red on April 27, 2022. The global crypto market cap dropped 5.64% in a day, currently standing at $1.76 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined to $94.95 billion, which is a 3.16% decrease.



The total volume in DeFi is presently $11.41 billion, 12.01% of the total 24-hour volume in crypto market. Bitcoin’s price stands at INR 31.15 lakh, a 0.03% decrease over the day, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.



Most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies lost value in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market capitalization crashed by over 6 over the last day to $1.76 trillion.



As of 2:00 PM IST on April 27, 2022, the prices (in INR) and percentage increase (or fall) of some of the largest cryptocurrencies are:

Bitcoin – 31,29,995 , -4.34%

Ethereum – 2,32,040 , -4.29%

Tether – 81.66 , 1.02%

Cardano – 68.29 , -5.43%

Binance Coin – 31,850 , -2.63%

XRP – 53.4200 , -4.51%

Polkadot – 1,385.62 , -4.97%

Dogecoin – 11.5100 , -12.35%



As per AP’s report on International developments, more US workers may soon be able to invest some of their 401(k) retirement savings to Bitcoin as cryptocurrencies penetrate deeper into the mainstream.



According to Reuter’s report, the CEO of a digital banking platform called Revolut stated that their company is working on expanding into decentralized cryptocurrency wallets and is also looking at the mortgage sector whilst the London-based company pushes ahead with its strategy of becoming a so-called “superapp”.