Morning News Insight – April 17, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 10 new Covid cases and 19 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand 105.

➡️ 15 Odisha towns sizzle with more than 40 degree temperature.

➡️ Delhi continues to witness a spike in Covid-19; reported 461 fresh cases and two deaths on Saturday.

➡️ 1,150 new COVID cases registered in India today; active COVID-19 cases increase to 11,558.

➡️ Assam: The death toll in storms, lightning and heavy rainfall rises to 14.

➡️ IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in Indian Premier League; registering the fourth win for RCB.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ ‘I Take Full Responsibility’: Skipper Rohit Sharma Reacts To Mumbai Indians’ 6th Straight Loss In IPL 2022.

➡️ Jahangirpuri Violence: Noida Police On High Alert, Patrolling & Foot March Underway.

➡️ Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia Gandhi, Presents Roadmap For 2024 Elections To Revive Congress.

➡️ Former minister Nakul Dubey expelled from BSP.

➡️ 12 Injured, 3 Detained In Mall Shooting In US’s South Carolina.

➡️Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes In Afghanistan’s Khost, Punar Provinces. At Least 30 Killed.

➡️Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ To Evade Probable Hostile Takeover By Elon Musk.