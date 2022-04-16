Violent Clashes in Jahangirpuri in Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti Procession
People from sides pelted stones at each other.
Insight Bureau: Members of two communities clashed in Jahangirpuri and adjoining areas during a Hanuman Jayanti Procession. Several people, including cops were injured in the riots.
Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas with senior cops at work to control the situation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak while directing them to take necessary action and handle the matter sensitively.
In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. 1/2
— CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022
