Violent Clashes in Jahangirpuri in Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti Procession

Insight Bureau: Members of two communities clashed in Jahangirpuri and adjoining areas during a Hanuman Jayanti Procession. Several people, including cops were injured in the riots.

People from sides pelted stones at each other.

Additional forces have been sent to troubled areas with senior cops at work to control the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak while directing them to take necessary action and handle the matter sensitively.