TNI Morning News Headlines – November 4, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1474 Covid-19 cases including 855 quarantine and 619 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 295889 including 280553 recoveries & 13919 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 175 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (120), Sundargarh (104), Balangir (89) and Balasore (78) and Angul (76).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each fom Malkangiri & Mayurbhanj and 2 from Khordha. Toll mounts to 1,364.

👉 Minor tribal girl raped, impregnated by father-in-law of an OAS officer in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. Case registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

👉 Death of Minor Girl in Baripada PRM Medical College & Hospital: 4 arrested over assault on medical Superintendent.

👉 Over 800 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh seized near Hanumal village in Koraput Dist.

👉 Ganja cultivation worth over Rs 90 lakh set on fire by a joint team of Baliguda Police and Excise department in Kandhamal.

India News

👉 India reports 46,254 new COVID-19 cases & 514 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases, 76,56,478 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,23,611 deaths.

👉 Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide case. Arnab alleges that he has been beaten by the police.

👉 Condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical.

👉 Schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 in Goa.

👉 Air quality in ‘poor’ category in Delhi; Toxic foam forms on Yamuna river at ITO.

👉 Nine-year-old SP Shankar from Hyderabad achieves world records for solving Pyraminx in his own unique ways in record time.

👉 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

World News

👉 US Presidential Election 2020: Trump projected winner in 7 States, Biden gets 8.

👉 Bill, Hillary Clinton cast votes for Biden, Harris in US Presidential election.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 47.3 million mark.

👉 US Elections: Biden leads with 223 electoral votes; Trump at 212.