Moody Blues Bar & Restaurant sealed in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: The Moody Blues Bar and Restuarant at Gajapati Nagar, Bhubaneswar has been sealed for flouting the Covid guidelines and operating with fully packed guests at 10:30 PM in violation of Covid Guidelines when Night Curfew is in place.

The Guests have been evacuated immediately from the premises of the Bar & Restaurant. The Bar & Restaurant has been sealed indefinitely by BMC Enforcement Team.

Moody Blues was raided by Joint Enforcement Squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by Zonal Dy. Commissioner (North) Purandar Nanda, Zonal Dy. Commissioner (South East) Ansuman Rath, Asst. Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu and OSD to BMC on COVID Duty Swarup Behera.

The BMC also sealed the Smog Restro Cafe in Gajapati Nagar for flouting the Covid Guidelines and operating during the Night Curfew hours.

Earlier last week, the Mad Mule Brew Club was sealed on similar charges.