Mohan Sarkar effects Major IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Twin City gets New CP, DCPs

Bhubaneshwar: In the wake of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s announcement of significant police reforms, the Odisha Government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. Several high-profile officers from the Biju Janata Dal era have been replaced, with lower-profile personnel stepping into key positions.

One of the most notable changes is the appointment of Suresh Dev Datta Singh as the new Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. He replaces Sanjeeb Panda, who has been transferred to the post of ADG, Training, and Director of the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA). Panda’s transfer is being linked to the recent Bharatpur assault case, where he faced criticism for his handling of police disciplinary actions.

Pinak Mishra, currently the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Puri, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, he has been replaced byVinit Agrawal. Prateek Singh, the current DCP of Bhubaneswar, has been moved to the position of Rural SP, Cuttack, following public backlash for his controversial remarks blaming a victim during a media briefing.

Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, the Director of Intelligence, has been transferred and replaced by IPS RP Koche. Vinaytosh Mishra has been appointed ADG, CID-CB in place of Arun Bothra, who handled many high profile cases in the past. Anup Kumar Sahoo, the IG of Police Intelligence, who was a key person in the previous regime, has been moved to a low profile post.

