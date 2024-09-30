Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

By Sagarika Satapathy
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on X.

