Trending
- Mohan Sarkar effects Major IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Twin City gets New CP, DCPs
- TNI Sunday News Night – September 29, 2024
- Low Pressure Rains may dampen Festive Spirit during Dussehra
- Mohan Majhi goes Combative; slams BJD Regime
- Odisha’s Ramjeet Tudu Earns PM Modi’s Recognition during ‘Mann ki Baat’
- TNI Sunday Lunch Break News – September 29, 2024
- Mohan Sarkar’s Big Move to boost Dairy Sector in Odisha
- BJD’s Mega Tribal Push to counter BJP
- Hezbollah on the verge of Extinction, as Israel ups the ante
- TNI News Night – September 28, 2024
Comments are closed.