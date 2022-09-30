Mohammed Siraj to replace injured Bumrah in T20I World Cup

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named his name as replacement for Bumrah. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: Mohd. Siraj will replace injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named his name as replacement for Bumrah.

Notably, Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

