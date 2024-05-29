Modi vs Naveen ahead of Final Battle

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the final phase polling in Odisha on June 1, PM Modi during his last election campaign in Odisha, launched a scathing attack on BJD and went further to claim that Naveen’s health condition is being deteriorated and there is a conspiracy behind it. Modi even promised a probe into it if BJP comes to power in the state.

That triggered a massive political debate across Odisha and forced CM Naveen Patnaik to break his silence and respond to PM Modi. Naveen rebutted Modi’s remarks and said he remains in perfect health. He also reminded the PM of his “friend” comment and wondered he did not ring him up if he was so concerned about his health.

Modi had earlier clarified that he has sacrificed the “friendship” with Naveen for Odisha’s future. He keeps targeting VK Pandian and does not spare Naveen either in this entire election process.

Where will it head? Will Naveen inch closer to Congress or try to revive the “lost friendship” with Modi? Let’s wait and watch!