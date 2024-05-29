TNI Evening News Headlines – May 29, 2024

➡️DRDO successfully flight tested the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile from Su-30 MK-I platform of Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha.
➡️A team of Central BJP leaders move the Chief Election Commissioner against IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan accusing her of interfering in the free and fair conduct of elections, demand immediate suspension and removal from Odisha.
➡️Jharsuguda hottest city in Odisha today with mercury touching 45.6 degrees Celsius followed by Sambalpur 45.2 degrees Celsius.
➡️In the final round of dual elections in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings at 3 places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Kendrapada.
➡️PM Modi directed his team of doctors to help a journalist who fainted while covering the PM’s election campaign in Baripada.
➡️PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik’s falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conducts a roadshow in Nimapara.
➡️Construction of three chariots is underway in full swing for Ratha Jatra; Chaka-Akha Dera Niti (ritual of fixing two wheels and axles of chariots) held.
➡️Delhi: Mungeshpur witnesses record-breaking 52.3 degrees Celsius, its highest-ever temperature.
➡️Delhi Government directs action against water wastage; imposes Rs 2000 fine against violators.
➡️Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi High Court to hear Bibhav Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest on May 31.
➡️Delhi Lt Governor suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr. R N Das with immediate effect.
➡️Death toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 29, seven still missing.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Myanmar.
➡️All Private and Government schools and coaching centres in Bihar to remain closed from May 30 to June 8 in view of the severe heatwave condition.
➡️Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore cash.
➡️Boxing World Qualifiers: Arundhati Choudhary moves to pre-quarters, Narender Berwal knocks out.
➡️India assumes Chair of Colombo Process for 2024-2026.
