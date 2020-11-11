PM Modi inaugurates office-cum-residential complex of ITAT at Cuttack

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated newly-built state-of-the-art office-cum- residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) at Cuttack via video conferencing.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, also known as ITAT, is an important statutory body in the field of direct taxes and its orders are accepted as final, on findings of fact. It is presently headed by Mr. Justice (Retd) P.P. Bhatt, formerly Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand and High Court of Gujarat.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Before Cuttack, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal complexes have been built in Bengaluru & Jaipur.

The ITAT Cuttack has been functioning from rented premises since 1970 for almost 50 years and has jurisdiction for appeals arising from the State of Odisha. So, the inauguration of this Complex will help Cuttack Bench of ITAT in imparting justice to the needy.

With the E-court facility, the Cuttack Bench will be able to hear and dispose of even the appeals pending with other benches in the Kolkata Zone which are presently non-functional such as Ranchi, Patna and Guwahati.