Women’s Wrestling: Should it be Intergender?

TNI Bureau: One of the few sports, where you can use your body type to get an advantage over your opponent, is wrestling. Bottom line is that as long as the opponents have the same weight, they are eligible to compete.

Many of you would think that wrestling is a male-only sport. However, women’s wrestling has been in existence for ages. And the first woman who made a living out of wrestling men in the 1930s was Mildred Burke.

Since then the professional wrestling world has undergone many changes, especially for women. In recent years, there has been an exponential increase in women’s and girls’ interest in wrestling.

They have come very far to prove that they are on the same level as men because of their struggle to often get accepted onto an all-boys team. And it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that since high school, girls do compete against boys and win.

Because it’s all about learning more techniques and winning, no matter what you identify as.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Intergender wrestling is only popular among independent wrestling companies. Although not done at a professional level, it can be one of the ways for the sport to grow.

It gives an opportunity to women and men to wrestle against some of the best among the best.

The main concern of these companies conducting intergender wrestling is that their younger fans tend to mistake it for violence. Due to the inherent violence against women in our society, when a child sees a man winning against a woman, it makes them anxious.

This is one of the reasons why many female professional wrestlers encourage intergender wrestling. What we tend to forget is that violence doesn’t include consent, however, this sport does. It gives an important societal message that there is no dominant gender and that women are not always weaker than men.

Therefore if you love wrestling, you would know that it is in fact empowering and will produce more great wrestlers.