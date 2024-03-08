TNI Morning News Headlines – March 08, 2024

➡️Devotees throng temples on Maha Shivratri; Mahadeepa to be placed atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar at 10 pm.
➡️Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police nabs ex-banker in Rs 3.7 crore fraud case.
➡️On International Women’s Day, PM Narendra Modi announces cut in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100.
➡️Water crisis in Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance.
➡️Devotees throng Shiva temples on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2024.
➡️CBSE issues notice on extension of dates for practical exams, internal assessment & uploading of marks.
➡️The portals of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Shri Kedarnath Dham to open on May 10 at 7 am.
➡️PM Modi distributes National Creators Awards to creators at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu awards President’s Standard and Colours to 4 units of Indian Air Force.
➡️Television actress Dolly Sohi passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48, hours after her sister.
➡️INDvENG, Day 2 of 5th Test: Hundreds by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill propel India to 264 for one at Dharamsala.
➡️CBI busts racket which smuggled Indians to Russia to fight war against Ukraine.
