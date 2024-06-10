TNI News Headlines – June 10, 2024

➡️Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today began the process to open four gates of Jagannath temple in Puri.
➡️Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav appointed observers to pick next Odisha CM.
➡️Odisha schools to reopen on June 18 after summer vacation.
➡️Congress leader Bhakta Das resigned from Chairman post of Odisha Congress Campaign Committee.
➡️Heat wave shall prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh & Nuapada. Hot & Humidity likely to prevail in different places of coastal Odisha during the next 5 days: Special Relief Commission.
➡️After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi which will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute nearly Rs 20,000 crores.
➡️Union Cabinet approves construction of additional 3 crore rural, urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Related Posts
➡️Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw retain their ministries. JP Nadda likely to be allocated Health Ministry. Suresh Gopi likely to be made MoS (Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry).
➡️Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to get the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
➡️Supreme Court orders AAP to vacate its office encroaching on Delhi High Court’s land by August 10.
➡️North-bound arm of Mumbai coastal road inaugurated.
➡️Annapurna Devi is the new Minister for Women & Child Development.
➡️‘The Trial’ actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at 32.
➡️Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale has died following a heart attack in the United States.
Comments are closed.